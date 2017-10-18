This just proves that parents are smarter than their kids

Norm Alleman of Toluca, Ill., doesn't know how he failed so badly as a parent.

His daughter, Brittany, is, of all things, a Cubs fan.

"We want to win," said Alleman, wearing a Dodgers jersey at Wrigley Field.

"WE want to win," said Brittany, sporting a Cubs jersey.

"I hope the Cubs can pull it off tonight," she said.

"I wish I could bring a broom," said her father.

He shrugged his shoulders.

"I raised her improperly."

Alleman, 61, has been a Dodgers fan since he was a kid. Growing up in central Illinois, he got tired of hearing Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals fans squabbling, so he started rooting for Los Angeles.

As a kid, he'd hide under the covers, listening to Vin Scully on the radio, keeping score with a flashlight.

It's probably good there was no ESPN or Internet back then and that the radio signal was sometimes bad because he probably would have flunked out of school watching ballgames, he said.

Brittany Alleman, 31, shares a birthday with a cousin who convinced her to become a Cubs fan as a kid.

Asked how he took his daughter's betrayal, Alleman said: "Very badly."

Adding insult to injury, he said, his son eventually moved to Chicago and became a Cubs fan himself.

"My wife and I are the only ones left," he said. "If I croaked, she'd probably become a Cubs fan just to be with them."

He said he was feeling confident about Wednesday's game. All the Cubs fans he talked to were not.

His daughter laughed. She had bought him the tickets for his birthday. It was his first Postseason game.

If the Cubs are swept?

"You can't win them all," she said.