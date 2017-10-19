Hernandez has two homers and five RBIs as Dodgers take huge early lead with Clayton Kershaw on the mound. Win and they go to the World Series.
Cubs held scoreless in bottom of first
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of first.
Albert Almora struck out swinging.
Kyle Schwarber walked.
Kris Bryant hit a slow roller to short. Culberson's only play was to first, Schwarber to second.
Anthony Rizzo grounded into the shift, Culberson making the play.
The Cubs are 1 for 31 with a runner in scoring position during this postseason.
Dodgers 1, Cubs 0