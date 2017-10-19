Cubs held scoreless in bottom of first

Bottom of first.

Albert Almora struck out swinging.

Kyle Schwarber walked.

Kris Bryant hit a slow roller to short. Culberson's only play was to first, Schwarber to second.

Anthony Rizzo grounded into the shift, Culberson making the play.

The Cubs are 1 for 31 with a runner in scoring position during this postseason.

Dodgers 1, Cubs 0