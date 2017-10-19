Enrique Hernandez has two homers and five RBIs as Dodgers take huge lead behind Clayton Kershaw. Game is now in hands of bullpen.
Dodgers are nine outs away from first World Series since 1988
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the sixth.
Albert Almora flied to right, Yasiel Puig making a nice sliding catch.
Kyle Schwarber beat the shift with a bunt single to third.
Kris Bryant grounded to third, Justin Turner throwing Schwarber out at second, but Bryant beat the throw to first.
Anthony Rizzo hit a line drive, but Logan Forsythe made an easy catch in shallow right because of the shift.
Dodgers 9, Cubs 1