NATION
'Faith, family, football': How a Texas town is healing after a cop killed a black teenager
Sports

Enrique Hernandez has two homers and five RBIs as Dodgers take huge lead behind Clayton Kershaw. Game is now in hands of bullpen.


Dodgers are nine outs away from first World Series since 1988

Houston Mitchell

Bottom of the sixth.

Albert Almora flied to right, Yasiel Puig making a nice sliding catch.

Kyle Schwarber beat the shift with a bunt single to third.

Kris Bryant grounded to third, Justin Turner throwing Schwarber out at second, but Bryant beat the throw to first.

Anthony Rizzo hit a line drive, but Logan Forsythe made an easy catch in shallow right because of the shift.

Dodgers 9, Cubs 1

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
69°