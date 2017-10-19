Dodgers are nine outs away from first World Series since 1988

Bottom of the sixth.

Albert Almora flied to right, Yasiel Puig making a nice sliding catch.

Kyle Schwarber beat the shift with a bunt single to third.

Kris Bryant grounded to third, Justin Turner throwing Schwarber out at second, but Bryant beat the throw to first.

Anthony Rizzo hit a line drive, but Logan Forsythe made an easy catch in shallow right because of the shift.

Dodgers 9, Cubs 1