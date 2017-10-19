Enrique Hernandez has three homers and sets an NLCS record for most RBIs in a game with seven as L.A. cruises to victory in Game 5 of NLCS. The World Series starts Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against the Yankees or Astros.
Dodgers are three outs away from first World Series since 1988
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the eighth. Brandon Morrow pitching.
Ben Zobrist struck out looking.
Cubs' No. 8 hitters have gone 0 for 31 in the postseason.
Ian Happ singled to center.
Albert Almora struck out swinging.
Kyle Schwarber struck out swinging.
Dodgers 9, Cubs 1