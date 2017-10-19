Dodgers take 1-0 lead on Cody Bellinger's double

Here we go. Game 5.

Ron Darling said that you have to give "some" of the credit to the Dodgers' pitchers for the Cubs' lack of offense.

Chris Taylor walked on a 9-pitch at-bat.

Justin Turner struck out swinging.

Cody Bellinger doubled into the right-field corner, scoring Taylor. Bellinger took third on the throw.

Yasiel Puig popped to first.

Logan Forsythe grounded to the pitcher.

That could be an important run they left at third base.