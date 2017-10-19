Dodgers take 9-0 lead in top of the fourth

Top of the fourth.

Chris Taylor hit a slow roller up the middle. Javier Baez made the play but had no throw.

Justin Turner struck out swinging.

Cody Bellinger singled to right, Taylor stopping at second.

With Yasiel Puig batting, Bellinger and Taylor took second and third on a wild pitch.

Puig grounded to third, with Kris Bryant throwing Taylor out at the plate.

Logan Forsythe doubled to left, scoring Bellinger and Puig.

Enrique Hernandez popped to shallow left, Addison Russell making the play.

9-0 Dodgers.