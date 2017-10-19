Enrique Hernandez hits his third homer of evening to give Dodgers an 11-1 lead

Enrique Hernandez has three homers and sets an NLCS record for most RBIs in a game with seven as L.A. cruises to victory in Game 5 of NLCS. The World Series starts Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against the Yankees or Astros.
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the ninth.
Cody Bellinger struck out swinging.
Yasiel Puig singled to center.
Logan Forsythe flied to right.
Enrique Hernandez homered to left. His third of the game. Dodgers lead 11-1. Hernandez has seven RBIs.
Austin Barnes singled to left.
Charlie Culberson singled to center.
Joc Pederson, batting for Brandon Morrow, struck out looking.
Dodgers 11, Cubs 1