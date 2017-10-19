Jerry Post needs to learn an important lesson: Happy wife, happy life

Jerry and Kami Post are husband and wife. They're both Riverside law enforcement officers.

And when it comes to sports, they're mortal enemies.

Kami, a probation officer, wore her Dodgers jersey to Wrigley Field on Thursday night. Jerry, a police pilot, was decked out in Cubs gear.

"I'm a die-hard Dodgers fan," she said. "He is a die-hard Cubs fan. We clash."

The two "met catching bad guys together 20 years ago," Jerry said.

As they were flying in to Chicago on Wednesday night, Kami was conflicted. They had bought the Thursday night tickets a while back, so she kind of needed the Cubs to win on Wednesday so they could see the game on Thursday, her first at Wrigley Field during her first trip to Chicago.

The pilot kept calling the score over the intercom. He shouted, "Go, Cubbies!"

Kami cheered when either team scored.

But Thursday night, she was all Dodgers.

"I just feel bad he came so far to see the Cubs lose," she said, needling her husband.

"I truly believe the Dodgers are better and will probably win the series," he conceded. "But I'm glad to see them play here."

Kami, who said she has sang the national anthem twice at Dodger Stadium, has been a fan her whole life.

"I literally bleed Dodger blue," she said. "If they clinch tonight, I'm going to do a little dance, I'll be screaming, I might even shed a tear."

She won't be able to help herself. She's going to rub it in her husband's face a little.

"It's going to be all about the Dodgers," she said.