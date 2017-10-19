Hernandez has two homers and five RBIs as Dodgers take huge early lead with Clayton Kershaw on the mound. Win and they go to the World Series.
Joe Maddon appreciates umpire's mea culpa
|Bill Shaikin
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he appreciated that umpire Jim Wolf had publicly acknowledged his blown call in Game 4. Wolf ruled that the Dodgers' Curtis Granderson had tipped a foul ball that would have been the third strike. Foul tip calls are not subject to replay review, but Wolf watched a replay after the game and said he had missed the call.
Granderson struck out on the next pitch. Maddon had been particularly steamed because Granderson represented the go-ahead run, and Maddon said he hoped he would have appreciated Wolf's post-game accountability even had Granderson hit a home run.
"I want to believe I'd be saying the same things today," Maddon said Thursday. "I want to believe that."