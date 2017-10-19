Enrique Hernandez has two homers and five RBIs as Dodgers take huge lead behind Clayton Kershaw. Game is now in hands of bullpen.
Kris Bryant puts Cubs on board, but Dodgers still lead 9-1
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the fourth.
Kyle Schwarber struck out.
Kris Bryant homered to left. Clayton Kershaw has given up 8 homers in his last 17 postseason innings.
Anthony Rizzo grounded into the shift, with Logan Forsythe throwing him out from shallow right.
Willson Contreras singled to right.
Addison Russell grounded to second.