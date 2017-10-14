Albert Almora hits a two-run home run to left to give the Cubs a lead in Game 1 of the best-of-seven NLCS.
Before the game, the Dodgers announced that All-Star shortstop Corey Seager will not be on the roster because of a back injury
Cubs take 2-0 lead on Albert Almora's home run
|Houston Mitchell
Willson Contreras singled to center. Albert Almora homered to left. Does Kershaw think this is the seventh inning?
Addison Russell flied to right. Kyle Schwarber grounded to first. Javier Baez grounded to second.
A lot of the life has gone out of the Dodger Stadium crowd.