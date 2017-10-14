Albert Almora hits a two-run home run to left to give the Cubs a lead in Game 1 of the best-of-seven NLCS.
Before the game, the Dodgers announced that All-Star shortstop Corey Seager will not be on the roster because of a back injury
Dodgers-Cubs remains scoreless after two innings
|Houston Mitchell
The Dodgers recognized famed test pilot Chuck Yeager, uncle of former Dodgers catcher Steve Yeager, before the bottom of the second began.
Enrique Hernandez, batting cleanup, grounded to the pitcher.
Logan Forsythe, 5 for 11 in his career against Quintana, singled sharply to left.
Austin Barnes grounded into a 5-4-3 double play.