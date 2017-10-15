L.A. Now
His two-out base hit scores Charlie Culberson with the tying run as the Dodgers try to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.

Join our intrepid crew of reporters here as they bring you all the action before and during the game.


Dodgers don't score in fourth

Houston Mitchell
Baez leans back to make a catch on a foul ball by Dodgers Austin Barnes. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Logan Forsythe flied to center. 

Austin Barnes popped it down the right-field line. Javier Baez overran the ball and had to reach back for the ball, making a nice play.

After falling behind 1-and-2, Yasiel Puig  walked. Jon Lester has walked four so far tonight.

With Charlie Culberson batting, Puig was thrown out trying to steal.

 

