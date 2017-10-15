His two-out base hit scores Charlie Culberson with the tying run as the Dodgers try to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.
Join our intrepid crew of reporters here as they bring you all the action before and during the game.
Dodgers don't score in fourth
|Houston Mitchell
Logan Forsythe flied to center.
Austin Barnes popped it down the right-field line. Javier Baez overran the ball and had to reach back for the ball, making a nice play.
After falling behind 1-and-2, Yasiel Puig walked. Jon Lester has walked four so far tonight.
With Charlie Culberson batting, Puig was thrown out trying to steal.