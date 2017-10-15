Dodgers fan Cesar Melgoza knows how to get the Cubs' goat

Like any good baseball fan, Cesar Melgoza is properly superstitious.

When your pitcher is throwing a no-hitter, you can't talk about it because you don't want to jinx it. When your team is doing really well, you can't leave your seat.

On Sunday, Melgoza, 41, of Hawthorne brought to Dodger Stadium what he hopes will be an unlucky charm for the Chicago Cubs: a stuffed goat, a la the Curse of the Billy Goat said to have kept the Cubs from winning it all for several decades.

"I'm trying to start a new curse for the Cubs," Melgoza said.

This year, the Cubs are the defending World Series champions, but Melgoza is undeterred.

Melgoza brought the stuffed goat last year and put infant Dodger clothes on it. He brought the goat to last year's Game 3 of the NLCS against the Cubs. Rich Hill was pitching that game, too, just as he will be pitching Sunday. The Dodgers won that game 6-0. Pretty good sign, Melgoza thought.

He named the goat Billy Martin. Billy for Billy goat, obviously. Martin because it's his mother's maiden name.

The goat held a handmade sign: "I'm baaaack! From the dead. Go Dodgers!!!"

Melgoza is also Catholic. Attending a ballgame on a Sunday, he wore a string of blue rosary beads. It had a silver Dodgers mitt attached.