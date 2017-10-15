Dodgers head to bottom of ninth with chance to win game and increase series lead to 2-0.
Justin Turner's three-run homer gives Dodgers a 4-1 win
|Houston Mitchell
Brian Duensing still pitching for Cubs.
Yasiel Puig walked on four pitches.
Crowd is really making a lot of noise.
Charlie Culberson sacrificed Puig to second.
Pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer struck out swinging.
John Lackey now coming in to face Chris Taylor. Where's Wade Davis?
Taylor walked, bringing up Justin Turner. First and second, two out.
Turner homered to center, Dodgers win, 4-1.