Joe Maddon expects to be fined for his remarks after Game 1

There is freedom of speech in baseball, but it is not free. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Sunday he expected to be fined for his remarks after Saturday’s Game 1, when he launched into a passionate attack on the rule designed to eliminate collisions at home plate.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras had made an artful play to block the plate and tag out the Dodgers’ Charlie Culberson, but the out was nullified and the Dodgers were given the run after replay officials concluded Contreras had not provided Culberson with a proper lane to home plate.

Maddon previously has spoken out against the rule, and he said he has been fined.

“Sometimes I go over the top with my lack of affection [for the rule],” Maddon said. “So it’s appropriate. I expect it.”

Maddon said he did not regret giving an honest answer, rather than couching his disdain in inoffensive generalities.

“For me to be disingenuous, I just couldn’t have slept,” Maddon said. “So I said what I thought, and I’ll accept the consequences.”