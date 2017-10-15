L.A. Now
A Santa Rosa woman died in the fires, her neighbors survived. Here are their stories
Sports

Dodgers head to bottom of ninth with chance to win game and increase series lead to 2-0.

Join our intrepid crew of reporters here as they bring you all the action before and during the game.


Kenley Jansen shuts down Cubs in top of ninth

Houston Mitchell

Kenley Jansen now pitching for the Dodgers.

Kris Bryant struck out swinging.

Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch.

Willson Contreras struck out swinging.

Albert Almora grounded to short.

Jansen has faced eight batters in this series, he hit one, got one on a grounder and struck out the other six.

 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
79°