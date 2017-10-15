His two-out base hit scores Charlie Culberson with the tying run as the Dodgers try to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.
Join our intrepid crew of reporters here as they bring you all the action before and during the game.
Rich Hill escapes jam in third as game remains scoreless
|Houston Mitchell
Javier Baez walked, though the umpire missed a called strike three.
Jon Lester strikes out trying to sacrifice.
With Jon Jay at the plate, Baez stole second. He then went to third on a wild pitch.
Jon Jay grounded to first. With the infield in, Baez couldn't score.
Kris Bryant strikes out swinging.