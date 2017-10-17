Corey Seager still not cleared to swing bat or run bases

Rehabbing his injured back in Los Angeles, shortstop Corey Seager took part in some workout drills inside the weight room, Roberts said. Seager has still not been cleared to swing a bat or run the bases. The Dodgers hope he can play catch on Wednesday.

“How he responds tomorrow from that extra work, we’ll find out tomorrow,” Roberts said. “But I think today was certainly a positive for Corey.”

The Dodgers have not ruled out Seager making a return for the World Series, if the team advances. The World Series begins on Oct. 24.