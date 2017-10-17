The Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field as they try to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.
Join Times reporters Dylan Hernandez, Bill Plaschke, Bill Shaikin and Andy McCullough as we provide you with live updates throughout the game.
Cubs take 1-0 lead on Kyle Schwarber's home run
|Houston Mitchell
Yu Darvish pitching for the Dodgers.
Ben Zobrist grounded out into the shift.
Kyle Schwarber homered to left on the first pitch he saw from Darvish.
Kris Bryant singled to left.
Anthony Rizzo struck out.
Willson Contreras singled to right, Bryant stopping at second.
Jon Jay struck out looking.
It does not look like Darvish's night. Cubs hit the ball hard when they make contact.