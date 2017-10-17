Chris Taylor, playing short in place of Corey Seager, has a home run, a triple and two RBIs and the Cubs' bullpen falls apart again as the Dodgers try to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.
Dodgers are three outs away from a 3-0 NLCS lead
|Houston Mitchell
Brandon Morrow now pitching. Charlie Culberson at shortstop. Logan Forsythe at second. Chris Taylor to center. Enrique Hernandez to left. Top of the eighth, 6-1 Dodgers.
Ben Zobrist grounded to second.
Kyle Schwarber walked.
Kris Bryant flied to left.
Anthony Rizzo struck out swinging.