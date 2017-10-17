The Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field as they try to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.
Join Times reporters Dylan Hernandez, Bill Plaschke, Bill Shaikin and Andy McCullough as we provide you with live updates throughout the game.
Dodgers don't score in top of first
|Houston Mitchell
Here we go. Game 3. Kyle Hendricks pitching for the Cubs.
Chris Taylor grounded to third.
Cody Bellinger popped to the catcher.
Justin Turner walked.
Yasiel Puig hit a long fly ball that curved just foul, then struck out looking.
Dodgers won't be able to wait out Hendricks tonight. He's coming right after them, not nibbling at the corners like Jon Lester did in Game 2.