Chris Taylor, playing short in place of Corey Seager, has a home run, a triple and two RBIs and the Cubs' bullpen falls apart again as the Dodgers try to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.
Dodgers don't score in top of seventh, lead 4-1
|Houston Mitchell
Pedro Strop pitching. Ian Happ in center. Top of seventh.
Cody Bellinger hit a fly ball to deep center. Happ had it, then bumped into the wall and dropped it. Bellinger safe at second on the error.
Justin Turner walked.
Yasiel Puig grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, Bellinger to third.
Andre Ethier grounded to second. Strop escapes the jam.