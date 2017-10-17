Dodgers don't score in top of seventh, lead 4-1

Pedro Strop pitching. Ian Happ in center. Top of seventh.

Cody Bellinger hit a fly ball to deep center. Happ had it, then bumped into the wall and dropped it. Bellinger safe at second on the error.

Justin Turner walked.

Yasiel Puig grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, Bellinger to third.

Andre Ethier grounded to second. Strop escapes the jam.