Dodgers take 3-1 lead on Chris Taylor's triple

For the top of the fifth, Joc Pederson hit a leadoff double into the right-field corner.

Yu Darvish bunted, but first baseman Anthony Rizzo covered it on the third-base side and prevented Pederson from moving up. Darvish was out at first,

Chris Taylor tripled to left, scoring Pederson. No one told cut-off man Addison Russel that Taylor was going to third, so the throw was late.

With the infield in, Cody Bellinger grounded to first. Taylor was thrown out at home. Odd choice to go home there.

Justin Turner flied to right.