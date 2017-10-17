Chris Taylor, playing short in place of Corey Seager, has a home run, a triple and two RBIs and the Cubs' bullpen falls apart again as the Dodgers take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.
Dodgers take a commanding 3-0 NLCS lead with 6-1 win over Cubs
Kenley Jansen comes in to pop out one batter and strike out two to preserve the Dodgers' 6-1 win over the Cubs.
The Dodgers are still undefeated in postseason play.
They are now one game away from appearing in their first World Series since 1988.