Sports

Chris Taylor, playing short in place of Corey Seager, has a home run, a triple and two RBIs and the Cubs' bullpen falls apart again as the Dodgers take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.

The Dodgers are one win away from appearing in their first World Series since 1988.


Dodgers take a commanding 3-0 NLCS lead with 6-1 win over Cubs

Kenley Jansen comes in to pop out one batter and strike out two to preserve the Dodgers' 6-1 win over the Cubs.

The Dodgers are still undefeated in postseason play.

They are now one game away from appearing in their first World Series since 1988.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
75°