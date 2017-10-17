Dodgers take 4-1 lead on bases-loaded walk

Yu Darvish tosses his bat after walking with the bases loaded.

Top of the sixth.

Yasiel Puig hit a grounder to third that Kris Bryant booted for and error.

Andre Ethier singled to center. Runners on first and second, no one out.

Joe Maddon comes out and replaces Hendricks with Carl Edwards Jr.

Chase Utley hit a high bouncer to the pitcher, whose only play was to first. Second and third, one out.

Austin Barnes walked, loading the bases for Joc Pederson.

Pederson flied to medium right, but not deep enough to score Puig from third.

Yu Darvish walked on four pitches, forcing in a run.

Chris Taylor struck out on three pitches.