Chris Taylor, playing short in place of Corey Seager, has a home run, a triple and two RBIs and the Cubs' bullpen falls apart again as the Dodgers take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS.
The Dodgers are one win away from appearing in their first World Series since 1988.
Dodgers take 4-1 lead on bases-loaded walk
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the sixth.
Yasiel Puig hit a grounder to third that Kris Bryant booted for and error.
Andre Ethier singled to center. Runners on first and second, no one out.
Joe Maddon comes out and replaces Hendricks with Carl Edwards Jr.
Chase Utley hit a high bouncer to the pitcher, whose only play was to first. Second and third, one out.
Austin Barnes walked, loading the bases for Joc Pederson.
Pederson flied to medium right, but not deep enough to score Puig from third.
Yu Darvish walked on four pitches, forcing in a run.
Chris Taylor struck out on three pitches.