I guess we have to hear from Cubs fans too

Ken Brown, a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan from Bartlett, Ill., watched his team playing the Dodgers on TV over the weekend, but when it cut to the crowd, there was a problem: He couldn't tell the Cubs fans from the Dodgers fans.

"Everyone was in blue!" he said, laughing, as he and a group of friends looked at a display of Cubs World Series items, like champagne bottles from their winning celebration. "The colors are too similar! But there are Cubs fans everywhere."

Brown, a 57-year-old photographer, said both team seem to have fans all over the place and that he was excited to be watching two iconic baseball clubs squaring off in what has become a bit of a Postseason rivalry.

Indeed, there are many Dodger fans at Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Chicago. Likewise, over the weekend at Dodger Stadium, legions of Cubs fans roared every time their team made a good play.

Brown said he's been to Dodger Stadium twice. He grew up watching baseball games on WGN-TV and loved hearing Vin Scully calling games, seeing the Hollywood sign in the distant shots.

When he visited the Dodger Stadium for the first time and heard recordings of Vin Scully doing announcements: "Tingles."

Blake Taylor, a 29-year-old pilot from Chicago and a friend of Brown, said he was hoping for a come-from-behind Cubs series win, just like last year.

"We're at home," he said. "I'm feeling very, very optimistic."

Asked about the Cubs trailing 0-2 in the series, Brown laughed.

"We're Cubs fans," he said. "We're used to this."