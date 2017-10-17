The Palma family, Dodgers fans all, celebrate an anniversary in style

Jose and Yolanda Palma and their three daughters stood in one of the crowded Wrigley Field aisles, all decked out in Dodgers gear, all beaming as they got high fives from other Dodgers fans.

The couple, from Ontario, Calif., celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary over the weekend, and their daughters got them Game 3 tickets as a gift.

Yolanda clutched a pink Animal Muppet doll, whose crazy hair has been compared to that of Dodgers ginger Justin Turner, her favorite player. Animal wore a tiny Dodgers jersey and hat.

For her, it was a bucket list trip. She'd always wanted to see a game at the 103-year-old Wrigley Field.

"I've always wanted to come here," she said.

"I like old ballparks," said Jose. "I like the names Wrigley Field, Dodger Stadium."

He hates the corporate names like Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres.

"There's history here," he said. "Where else can you go like that, here and Dodger Stadium."

He looked at his wife and smiled. He figured that since they've now been to the third-oldest Major League Baseball park (Dodger Stadium) and second-oldest (Wrigley Field), they should visit the oldest, Fenway Park in Boston.

Jose, 52, has been a Dodgers fan his whole life. This year, he said, feels different. The team has a good chemistry, he said.

"It feels like they're going to win," he said.

Someone in Dodgers gear walked past the family and started high-fiving them.

"Looking good, everyone!" he shouted.

A Cubs fan passed.

"Remember," he said to the Palmas, "this is the Friendly Confines!"

The couple's oldest daughter, Monique Palma, 33, of Pasadena, said she has gone to many ballparks and always sees a bunch of Dodger fans: in San Diego, San Francisco, Phoenix, Miami, even Philadelphia, where she lived for a bit.

"Any game, we take over the stadium, and you get looks, like, YOU'RE here?" she said, laughing.

Another Dodger fan passed.

"3 and 0 tonight!" he shouted at them, hoping the Dodgers take that kind of series lead. "

Jose beamed and shouted back.

"They're gonna win again!"