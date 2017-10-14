Yasiel Puig leads off bottom of seventh with homer to give Dodgers 4-2 lead

Puig leads off the bottom of the seventh with a solo shot that just clears the fence in left to give Dodgers a two-run lead in Game 1 of the best-of-seven NLCS.
Before the game, the Dodgers announced that All-Star shortstop Corey Seager will not be on the roster because of a back injury
|Houston Mitchell
