Chargers 17, Dolphins 16: Miami cuts into L.A.'s lead with a field goal in the fourth quarter

The Dolphins pulled to within one point of the Chargers on Cody Parkey's 35-yard field goal with 6:28 left in the fourth quarter.

Miami drove from its 19-yard line to the Chargers nine-yard line and had a first-and-goal, but the Dolphins were unable to punch the ball into the end zone for a go-ahead score. Jay Cutler threw an incomplete pass on first down, and a holding penalty pushed the Dolphins back to the 16.

Cutler passed to Jarvis Landry but for a loss of one yard, Hayes Pullard making the tackle. On third-and-goal from the 17, Chargers reserve defensive end Chris McCain, who was cut by Miami two years ago, chased down Cutler from behind and tackled him for no gain, forcing the field goal.