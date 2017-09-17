Chargers miss game-winning field goal in loss to Dolphins 19-17

Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey makes a field goal during the second half of Miami's 19-17 victory over the Chargers at StubHub Center.

The Chargers had bent and bent and bent and bent Sunday afternoon in their home opener in their new Los Angeles home, and with three minutes left, it was time to do it again.

Miami had moved the ball well all afternoon, amassing more than 300 yards, but the Chargers had rebuffed three trips deep into their territory, forcing the Dolphins to settle for field goals.

But with just a one-point lead, that wasn’t going to be good enough this time. A kick would win it -- a complete and total stop was the only thing that would do.

Unlike the Chargers, though, the Dolphins were equipped to grind out their yardage, using running back Jay Ajayi as a bulldozer, clearing a path down the field just far enough for kicker Cody Parkey to break the Chargers’ hearts.

Parkey’s 54-yard field goal put Miami up 19-17 with a minute left, a score that would hold as the Chargers suffered yet another special teams error in the final moments.

After Philip Rivers authored a drive to get the Chargers into game-winning range, Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field goal right. It was Koo’s second miss of the day.

Parkey, on the other hand, made all four of his field goals.