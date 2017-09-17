Milestone alert: Browns left tackle Joe Thomas plays 10,000 straight snaps

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas warms up before a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 17.

Who says there's no glory on the offensive line?

Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas has now played more than 10,000 consecutive snaps.

He hit the mark four snaps into the Browns' tilt Sunday with the Baltimore Ravens.

Thomas hasn't missed an offensive snap for Cleveland since he was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick by the Browns in 2007.

Thomas is a 10-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All Pro for a team that has posted a record of 48-113 since he started playing.