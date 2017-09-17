Rams don't have the magic in loss to Redskins, 27-20

Rams running back Todd Gurley runs for a touchdown against the Redskins in the second quarter on Sunday.

Sean McVay’s familiarity with the Washington Redskins did not pay dividends Sunday.

The Rams coach watched from the sideline as Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins led a fourth-quarter drive and fired a touchdown pass that sent the Rams to a 27-20 defeat at the Coliseum.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff had a pass intercepted on the ensuing possession, sealing a loss that dropped the Rams’ record to 1-1.

After routing the Indianapolis Colts in their opener, the Rams could not stop the Redskins' rushing attack or withstand the late-game mastery by Cousins, who helped his team improve to 1-1.

Goff completed 15 of 25 passes for 224 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Rams running back Todd Gurley rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.

But the Rams gave up 229 yards rushing. Ryan Kelley gained 78 yards, Chris Thompson 77 and Samaje Perine 67.

Cousins completed 18 of 27 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams overcame an early 13-point deficit to tie the score, 20-20, on a Greg Zuerlein field goal with just over seven minutes left.

They trailed 20-10 at halftime before launching their comeback.

Receiver Sammy Watkins caught a call over the middle and then spun and reversed field for a 28-yard gain. On the next play, Goff connected with tight end Gerald Everett over the middle for 24 yards.

Gurley ran around left end for 18 yards, setting the stage for a highlight-reel play.

Gurley caught a pass in the left flat, hurdled a defender and dove for the pylon for an 18-yard touchdown that pulled the Rams to within three points.

The Rams caught a break when Dustin Hopkins' field-goal attempt bounced off the right upright.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Rams appeared to be moving toward a possible go-ahead touchdown, especially after punter Johnny Hekker completed a pass to rookie Josh Reynolds for a first down. But the Rams committed multiple penalties that forced them to settle for Zuerlein’s game-tying 40-yard field goal.

Washington got the ball with 7:16 left and Cousins moved them down the field with several clutch passes to Terrelle Pryor and Jamison Crowder.

Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson left the field because of an injury during the drive. Cousins made the Rams pay, finding Grant for the touchdown.

Washington linebacker Mason Foster sealed the victory by intercepting a Goff pass.

Kelley and Thompson combined for 155 yards rushing in the first half as the Redskins built a 20-10 lead.

The Rams trailed, 13-0, in the second quarter before staging a run that gave them some momentum — but not enough to overtake Washington.

Washington took the early lead with a field goal.

The Rams went three and out on their second possession, giving Kelley a chance to get going with a 21-yard gain that helped set up Thompson’s short touchdown run for a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Gurley’s fumble on the first play of the ensuing possession gave the ball back to Washington. Cousins’ third-down pass to Thompson for 15 yards set up a field goal for a 13-0 lead.

Goff answered with an impressive play, avoiding the rush to keep the play alive before lofting a pass to Everett along the right sideline. Everett caught the ball and ran about 40 yards for a 69-yard gain.

Gurley’s short touchdown run pulled the Rams to within six points, and Zuerlein’s field goal cut the deficit to three.

But then Thompson broke loose for a 61-yard touchdown that pushed Washington’s lead back to 10 points.