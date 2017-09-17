Follow along with The TImes as we track all the action from Week 2 around the NFL including the Chargers-Dolphins (Ch. 2, 1 p.m.) and Rams-Redskins (Ch. 11, 1:15 p.m.) games later this afternoon.
USC in the NFL: JuJu Smith-Schuster scores his first touchdown with the Steelers
|Matt Wilhalme
Former USC receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has his first NFL points on his first career reception.
Smith-Schuster caught a pass behind the line of scrimmage from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and ran four yards for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.
Smith-Schuster had 25 touchdowns in three years with the Trojans and 3,092 yards receiving on 213 catches.
The Steelers drafted Smith-Schuster with the No. 62 overall pick.