Sports

Follow along with The TImes as we track all the action from Week 2 around the NFL including the Chargers-Dolphins (Ch. 2, 1 p.m.) and Rams-Redskins (Ch. 11, 1:15 p.m.) games later this afternoon.

USC in the NFL: JuJu Smith-Schuster scores his first touchdown with the Steelers

Matt Wilhalme

Former USC receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has his first NFL points on his first career reception.

Smith-Schuster caught a pass behind the line of scrimmage from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and ran four yards for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.

Smith-Schuster had 25 touchdowns in three years with the Trojans and 3,092 yards receiving on 213 catches.

The Steelers drafted Smith-Schuster with the No. 62 overall pick.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
73°