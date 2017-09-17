USC in the NFL: JuJu Smith-Schuster scores his first touchdown with the Steelers

Former USC receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has his first NFL points on his first career reception.

Smith-Schuster caught a pass behind the line of scrimmage from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and ran four yards for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.

Smith-Schuster had 25 touchdowns in three years with the Trojans and 3,092 yards receiving on 213 catches.

The Steelers drafted Smith-Schuster with the No. 62 overall pick.