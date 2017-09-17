Follow along with The TImes as we track all the action from Week 2 around the NFL including the Chargers-Dolphins (Ch. 2, 1 p.m.) and Rams-Redskins (Ch. 11, 1:15 p.m.) games later this afternoon.
Watch Patriots' Rob Gronkowski haul in a 53-yard touchdown reception against the Saints
|Matt Wilhalme
Sometimes New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is just too much.
So far, against the New Orleans Saints, Gronkowski has two catches for 65 yards including this 53-yard touchdown reception.
Last week, Gronkowski was limited to just two total catches for 33 yards.