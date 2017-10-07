Mara Romero Borella vs. Kalindra Faria live round-by-round coverage

Mara Romero Borella and Kalindra Faria are making their UFC debuts here. Borella is an Italian fighter who is 5-0 with 1 no contest in her last 6 bouts. Faria is Brazilian with 3 straight wins and experience against some of the best fighters in the world earlier in her career.

Round 1. Borella gets a takedown at the start of the fight. She lands in half guard but quickly works her way into full mount. Borella lands punches from there and forces Faria to turn. When Faria turns, Borella secures her back and looks to lock in a rear naked choke. Borella locks it in and gets the tap.

Winner: Mara Romero Borella, submission, round 1.

That was a great UFC debut for Borella. She took on a tough opponent and ran right through her. Borella's ground game is excellent and she really showed it off there.