No. 2-ranked UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson (23-2) takes on No. 7 lightweight contender Kevin Lee (16-2) for the UFC interim lightweight belt on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor is the current UFC lightweight champion and the winner of this fight thus will either get a big money bout with McGregor or will later be installed as full champion. The co-feature pits flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson (26-2-1) against challenger Ray Borg (11-2). Join us here for round-by-round updates for each fight on the card.
Mara Romero Borella vs. Kalindra Faria live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Mara Romero Borella and Kalindra Faria are making their UFC debuts here. Borella is an Italian fighter who is 5-0 with 1 no contest in her last 6 bouts. Faria is Brazilian with 3 straight wins and experience against some of the best fighters in the world earlier in her career.
Round 1. Borella gets a takedown at the start of the fight. She lands in half guard but quickly works her way into full mount. Borella lands punches from there and forces Faria to turn. When Faria turns, Borella secures her back and looks to lock in a rear naked choke. Borella locks it in and gets the tap.
Winner: Mara Romero Borella, submission, round 1.
That was a great UFC debut for Borella. She took on a tough opponent and ran right through her. Borella's ground game is excellent and she really showed it off there.