Matt Schnell vs. Marco Beltran live round-by-round coverage

Both of these fighters are competing just to survive in the UFC. Matt Schnell has lost both of his UFC bouts via TKO/KO and gets another opportunity here with a 9-4 career record. Marco Beltran is 8-5 in his own right and also was stopped in his last two.

Round 1. The fighters are active from early on, with both throwing plenty of combinations. Beltran lands a nice hook inside and a front kick that connects well. Schnell answers with a hard leg kick and a few punches charging forward. Beltran lands another front kick and Schnell immediately answers back with a series of punches. Schnell catches a kick and lands a punch late. Close round. 10-9 Schnell.

Round 2. Schnell makes Beltran miss with some punches at the start of the round. Schnell's advantage boxing is becoming more pronounced as the fight progresses. Beltran lands a head kick but gets countered as he moves in with a knee. The fighters become more cautious in the second half of the round, not throwing as much. Schnell lands a solid right hook late. 10-9 Schnell.

Round 3. The third round begins more like the second than the first, with the fighters moving a lot but not throwing so much. Beltran begins to become more assertive, calling for action and throwing kicks from different angles. Schnell just isn't active enough although he does often connect well when he does throw his punches. Beltran gets a takedown left but Schnell grabs a guillotine choke. Beltran pops out at the end. 10-9 Beltran, 29-28 Schnell.

Winner: Matt Schnell, unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27).

That wasn't a fight where either man really made much of a case for remaining in the UFC. Schnell's boxing was the difference.