UFC flyweight title: Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg live round-by-round coverage

Demetrious Johnson is one of the most skilled fighters in the sport and has dominated the 125 pound weight class. Tonight he can set the UFC record for most consecutive title defenses. His opponent is massive underdog Ray Borg, who is 5-2 in the UFC with top wins over Jussier Formiga and Louis Smolka plus losses to Justin Scoggins and Dustin Ortiz. Johnson refused to defend his title against former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw, who would have been his toughest and most anticipated opponent in years, electing instead to try to set the record as a 12 to 1 favorite against Borg.

Round 1. Johnson opens with a few leg kicks. Borg isn't defending them well so Johnson just keeps attacking with those low kicks. Johnson takes Borg's back from the standing position but Borg spins out. Borg keeps moving forward. He lands a left hand and looks for a takedown. Johnson avoids that and secures top position himself. Johnson lands some punches from the top. Johnson transitions into side control and looks for a kimura submission. Borg gets out of that spot and looks for a kimura from bottom as the round concludes. 10-8 Johnson.

Round 2. Borg presses forward with a few threatened punches and clinches. Borg then looks for a takedown. After working for a while, he gets Johnson down. Johnson works his way up but Borg gets him down again. Johnson gets back up. Borg briefly takes Johnson's back but Johnson flips him off and takes top position. Borg works his way back to his feet and they work in the clinch by the cage. Johnson get a takedown and side control. Borg looks to stand up but eats a knee to the body and some punches. 10-9 Johnson.

Round 3. Borg catches a kick and goes for a takedown. Johnson defends well, showing great balance with one leg. Johnson takes top position. He ends up in Borg's half guard where he lands a series of punches. Borg is hanging in there but Johnson s clearly the far superior fighter. Johnson gets mount and Borg turns his back. Johnson takes the back and looks to secure a rear naked choke. Borg gets out and threatens with a guillotine choke late. 10-8 Johnson.

Round 4. Borg charges in with a hook and slams Johnson to the mat. Johnson transitions out and into top position. Johnson lands a couple elbows there. Borg works his way back to his feet and they battle in the clinch there. Johnson slams Borg down. Johnson has side control. Borg stands up. Johnson looks briefly for an armbar but doesn't come close. As Borg gets up, Johnson takes Borg back down. 10-9 Johnson.

Round 5. Johnson gets a takedown and has side control. Borg gets back up and keeps coming. He throws a big hook but gets taken down. Johnson has side control again. He gets full mount but then Borg gets up again. Johnson takes him back down. Borg gets up but Johnson throws him down and grabs an armbar in the process. Borg really doesn't want to tap but Johnson keeps cranking and Borg is forced to.

Winner: Demetrious Johnson, submission, round 5.

That was a completely dominant performance by Johnson with an all time highlight reel finish to boot. Johnson now has the record he long sought. It's easy to understand why Johnson sought out Borg rather than someone like Dillashaw. Johnson was much better in every aspect of the game and it was an easy night at the office for the champion. What's most impressive about Johnson is his diversity of talents. His standup, wrestling, ground game, transitions and conditioning are all elite.