UFC interim lightweight title: Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee live round-by-round coverage

Conor McGregor hasn't defended the UFC lightweight title since winning it last fall so this fight is being made to crown an interim champion. Tony Ferguson has 9 straight wins in the UFC, a feat few have matched in the history of the organization. He is a dangerous brawler with excellent submission skills as well. Kevin Lee is a ground specialist and primarily relies on his wrestling to control opponents. Lee struggled to make weight for the fight and might be drained, something to keep an eye on particularly as the fight progresses.

Round 1. Lee lands a high kick early. Lee then follows with a solid 2 punch combination. Ferguson knocks Lee down with a low kick as the off balance Lee is throwing himself. Lee catches Ferguson with a hard right hand and looks to follow. Ferguson hurts Lee with a counterpunch and Lee stops his advance. Lee takes Ferguson down but they immediately scramble for position. Ferguson is on top briefly but Lee regains the top. Ferguson slows Lee down with an omoplata but Lee gets out and lands a few knees to the body. Lee gets out of guard into North-South position. Lee moves into side control and then mount. Lee drops some big punches and elbows from mount. Lee completely opens up as the round comes to an end. Lee throws a punch way after the end of the round. 10-9 Lee.

Round 2. Ferguson throws a high kick early. He catches Lee with a left hand shortly thereafter. Lee shoots in for a takedown but basically misses altogether. Ferguson lands a nice jab. Ferguson continues to work that jab. Ferguson looks confident in his movement and is talking as he moves forward. Lee goes for a takedown late but doesn't get it. Lee does land a knee to the body on the break. 10-9 Ferguson.

Round 3. Lee shoots in for a takedown and slams Ferguson down 30 seconds into the round. Ferguson ties Lee up and gets back to his feet. Lee has slowed down considerably but Ferguson isn't taking advantage of that. Lee grabs a takedown at the halfway point of the round. Ferguson grabs an armbar and looks like he has it but Lee rolls out. Ferguson grabs a triangle choke and gets the submission.

Winner: Tony Ferguson, submission, round 3.

Tony Ferguson's surge continues. Ferguson has been a dominant fighter for years now and he took out another top opponent. Kevin Lee to his credit showed improved standup in addition to a dangerous ground game and gave Ferguson some problems. Ferguson survived and took over late. Ferguson now has to hope he can get a big money showdown against Conor McGregor.