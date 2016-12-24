The Coliseum is about half full as Rams and 49ers kickoff

The Coliseum is half-full and appears to be split 50-50 between Rams and 49ers fans, but the crowd broke into a dull roar as Eugene Sims sacked Colin Kaepernick on third down, forcing the 49ers to punt.

Kaepernick completed two of four passes for 13 yards.

Carlos Hyde rushed for 14 yards.

In other news, the San Diego Chargers lost, 20-17, to the Cleveland Browns, giving the Browns their first win of the season. It really will be something if Los Angeles ends up with both the Rams and the Chargers in town. Not a lot of exciting football.