Halftime statistics

Rams quarterback Case Keenum has completed 10 of 18 passes for 114 yards.

Todd Gurley has rushed for 15 yards in six carries and caught one pass for 19 yards.

Lance Kendricks has caught three passes for 56 yards, Tavon Austin three passes for 21 yards and Kenny Britt two passes for 11 yards.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is 14-of-21 for 140 yards.

Tyler Lockett has caught three passes for 46 yards, Jimmy Graham two passes for 26 yards and Paul Richardson has caught two for 22 yards.

Christine Michael has rushed for 17 yards in four carries.

The Rams have rushed for 23 total yards, the Seahawks 14.

Fair to say, it's a defensive battle in the Coliseum.