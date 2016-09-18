RAMS
Live coverage: Rams vs. Seahawks at the Coliseum
The Rams will play host to an NFL game in Los Angeles for the first time since 1994 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at the Coliseum. Kickoff is 1 p.m., with the game broadcast on FOX. Check here for live updates throughout the afternoon.

Scoring Summary:

FIRST QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes 39-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 0)

SECOND QUARTER

  • Seahawks K Steven Hauschka makes a 23-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 3)
  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 28-yard field goal (Rams 6, Seahawks 3)

FOURTH QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 47-yard field goal (Rams 9, Seahawks 3)
2:46 p.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 2:46 p.m.

Halftime statistics

Rams quarterback Case Keenum has completed 10 of 18 passes for 114 yards.

Todd Gurley has rushed for 15 yards in six carries and caught one pass for 19 yards.

Lance Kendricks has caught three passes for 56 yards, Tavon Austin three passes for 21 yards and Kenny Britt two passes for 11 yards.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is 14-of-21 for 140 yards. 

Tyler Lockett has caught three passes for 46 yards, Jimmy Graham two passes for 26 yards and Paul Richardson has caught two for 22 yards.

Christine Michael has rushed for 17 yards in four carries.

The Rams have rushed for 23 total yards, the Seahawks 14. 

Fair to say, it's a defensive battle in the Coliseum. 

Latest updates

