RAMS
Live coverage: Rams vs. Seahawks at the Coliseum
Sports
Sports

The Rams will play host to an NFL game in Los Angeles for the first time since 1994 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at the Coliseum. Kickoff is 1 p.m., with the game broadcast on FOX. Check here for live updates throughout the afternoon.

Scoring Summary:

FIRST QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes 39-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 0)

SECOND QUARTER

  • Seahawks K Steven Hauschka makes a 23-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 3)
  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 28-yard field goal (Rams 6, Seahawks 3)

FOURTH QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 47-yard field goal (Rams 9, Seahawks 3)
Sept. 18, 2016
3:05 p.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 3:05 p.m.

Punter Johnny Hekker remains busy for Rams

Lindsey Thiry

Punter Johnny Hekker remains busy for Rams

Frank Clark sacked Case Keenum on third down, and the Rams punted for a fourth time.

Todd Gurley rushed for 17 yards in four carries in the series, and Kenny Britt caught a deep pass from Keenum, drew a penalty and gained a total of 36 yards.

The drive stalled after Gurley carried the ball for one yard, Benny Cunningham rushed for two yards and Keenum was sacked.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
82°