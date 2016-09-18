RAMS
Live coverage: Rams vs. Seahawks at the Coliseum
Sports
Sports

The Rams will play host to an NFL game in Los Angeles for the first time since 1994 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at the Coliseum. Kickoff is 1 p.m., with the game broadcast on FOX. Check here for live updates throughout the afternoon.

Scoring Summary:

FIRST QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes 39-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 0)

SECOND QUARTER

  • Seahawks K Steven Hauschka makes a 23-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 3)
  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 28-yard field goal (Rams 6, Seahawks 3)

FOURTH QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 47-yard field goal (Rams 9, Seahawks 3)
Sept. 18, 2016
3:10 p.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 3:10 p.m.

Rams defense does its job. Where is the offense?

Lindsey Thiry

Rams defense does its job. Where is the offense?

The Rams defense held again.

Christine Michael rushed for 26 yards in consecutive carries before the Seahawks' drive stalled.

Alex Collins, the Seahawks third-team running back, was inserted but gained no yards in two carries.

Russell Wilson's third-and-10 pass fell incomplete.

If the Rams' offense could score, they'd be in decent shape. The defense is doing its job.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
82°