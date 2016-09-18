Rams defense opens second half strong

The Rams defensive line is playing as they were advertised coming to Los Angeles -- they look like the team's best unit.

William Hayes sacked Russell Wilson for an eight-yard loss.

Wilson has been sacked twice.

The Seahawks punted for a fourth time after Wilson attempted to scramble on third and long and was forced to slide short of the first-down marker.

A couple of injury updates: Thomas Rawls and Tyler Lockett are questionable to return.