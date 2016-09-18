RAMS
Live coverage: Rams vs. Seahawks at the Coliseum
The Rams will play host to an NFL game in Los Angeles for the first time since 1994 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at the Coliseum. Kickoff is 1 p.m., with the game broadcast on FOX. Check here for live updates throughout the afternoon.

Scoring Summary:

FIRST QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes 39-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 0)

SECOND QUARTER

  • Seahawks K Steven Hauschka makes a 23-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 3)
  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 28-yard field goal (Rams 6, Seahawks 3)

FOURTH QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 47-yard field goal (Rams 9, Seahawks 3)
2:58 p.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 2:58 p.m.

Rams defense opens second half strong

The Rams defensive line is playing as they were advertised coming to Los Angeles -- they look like the team's best unit. 

William Hayes sacked Russell Wilson for an eight-yard loss. 

Wilson has been sacked twice. 

The Seahawks punted for a fourth time after Wilson attempted to scramble on third and long and was forced to slide short of the first-down marker. 

A couple of injury updates: Thomas Rawls and Tyler Lockett are questionable to return. 

Latest updates

