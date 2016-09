Greg Zuerlein kicked a 39-yard field goal and the Rams scored their first points of the season, leading the Seahawks, 3-0, in the first quarter.

The scoring drive covered 54 yards in nine plays and took 4:22 off the clock.

Case Keenum completed five of seven passes for 40 yards on the drive. He looked much better than last week, with the exception of a poor throw to Tavon Austin that fell incomplete.

Austin caught one pass for 17 yards. Lance Kendricks and Kenny Britt each caught two passes.

Todd Gurley carried the ball once and was tackled for a loss.