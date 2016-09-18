RAMS
Live coverage: Rams vs. Seahawks at the Coliseum
Sports
Sports

The Rams will play host to an NFL game in Los Angeles for the first time since 1994 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at the Coliseum. Kickoff is 1 p.m., with the game broadcast on FOX. Check here for live updates throughout the afternoon.

Scoring Summary:

FIRST QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes 39-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 0)

SECOND QUARTER

  • Seahawks K Steven Hauschka makes a 23-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 3)
  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 28-yard field goal (Rams 6, Seahawks 3)

FOURTH QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 47-yard field goal (Rams 9, Seahawks 3)
Sept. 18, 2016
3:25 p.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 3:25 p.m.

Rams lead Seahawks, 9-3, in the fourth quarter

Rams lead Seahawks, 9-3, in the fourth quarter

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 47-yard field goal and the Rams lead the Seahawks, 9-3, in the fourth quarter.

The scoring drive covered 58 yards in nine plays and took 4:28.

It was perhaps the best looking drive of the season for Case Keenum, who completed a 27-yard pass to Tavon Austin, an eight-yard pass to Brian Quick and an 18-yard pass to Kenny Britt.

The drive stalled when Austin was tackled for a two-yard loss, Keenum rushed for seven yards and his third-down pass intended for Benny Cunninham fell incomplete.  

The Rams have yet to score a touchdown through seven quarters this season, but the defense is playing well. 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
82°