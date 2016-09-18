Rams lead Seahawks, 9-3, in the fourth quarter

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 47-yard field goal and the Rams lead the Seahawks, 9-3, in the fourth quarter.

The scoring drive covered 58 yards in nine plays and took 4:28.

It was perhaps the best looking drive of the season for Case Keenum, who completed a 27-yard pass to Tavon Austin, an eight-yard pass to Brian Quick and an 18-yard pass to Kenny Britt.

The drive stalled when Austin was tackled for a two-yard loss, Keenum rushed for seven yards and his third-down pass intended for Benny Cunninham fell incomplete.

The Rams have yet to score a touchdown through seven quarters this season, but the defense is playing well.