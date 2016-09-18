RAMS
Live coverage: Rams vs. Seahawks at the Coliseum
The Rams will play host to an NFL game in Los Angeles for the first time since 1994 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at the Coliseum. Kickoff is 1 p.m., with the game broadcast on FOX. Check here for live updates throughout the afternoon.

Scoring Summary:

FIRST QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes 39-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 0)

SECOND QUARTER

  • Seahawks K Steven Hauschka makes a 23-yard field goal (Rams 3, Seahawks 3)
  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 28-yard field goal (Rams 6, Seahawks 3)

FOURTH QUARTER

  • Rams K Greg Zuerlein makes a 47-yard field goal (Rams 9, Seahawks 3)
Sept. 18, 2016
2:29 p.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 2:29 p.m.

The Rams lead the Seahawks, 6-3, in the second quarter

It looked like the Rams' most promising drive of the season, but still, no touchdown.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 28-yard field goal and the Rams took a 6-3 lead over the Seahawks.

The scoring drive covered 70 yards in nine plays and took 3:15.

Todd Gurley finally came alive. Gurley caught a short pass and turned it into a 19-yard gain before he rushed for 13 yards in consecutive carries.

Gurley's involvement opened up tight end Lance Kendricks, who caught a 44-yard strike from Keenum.

The Rams drive stalled near the goal line. Gurley was tackled for a four-yard loss, Tavon Austin caught a low pass with nowhere to go and Keenum's third-down attempt fell at his receiver's feet. 

 

 

 

 

Latest updates

