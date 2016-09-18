The Rams lead the Seahawks, 6-3, in the second quarter

It looked like the Rams' most promising drive of the season, but still, no touchdown.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 28-yard field goal and the Rams took a 6-3 lead over the Seahawks.

The scoring drive covered 70 yards in nine plays and took 3:15.

Todd Gurley finally came alive. Gurley caught a short pass and turned it into a 19-yard gain before he rushed for 13 yards in consecutive carries.

Gurley's involvement opened up tight end Lance Kendricks, who caught a 44-yard strike from Keenum.

The Rams drive stalled near the goal line. Gurley was tackled for a four-yard loss, Tavon Austin caught a low pass with nowhere to go and Keenum's third-down attempt fell at his receiver's feet.