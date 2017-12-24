Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
The Rams (11-4) beat the Titans (8-7) 27-73 in Tennessee to clinch their first NFC West title since 2003. The Chargers (8-7) beat the Jets (5-10) in New York.
Chargers beat Jets 14-7 to keep slim playoff hopes alive
|Dan Woike
The Chargers held up their end of the bargain.
They scraped together a 14-7 victory over the New York Jets to stay alive in the playoff hunt while their fate was being handled by other teams across the league.
Philip Rivers threw for 290 yards and a touchdown, Melvin Gordon ran past 1,000 yards on the season, and veteran Antonio Gates had his best game of the year in the win.
The Charger defense held the Jets to just one score — a 57-yard run from Bilall Powell. Other than that, the group, despite missing starting linebacker Denzel Perryman and defensive tackle Corey Liuget, never let the Jets really threaten, even after New York opened the game by recovering an onside kick.
While the teams traded punts, the Chargers finally got on the board in the second quarter, with Rivers and Gates hooking up for a score. After Powell’s run, the Chargers responded with an eight-play drive capped by Gordon’s 12th touchdown on the season.
Todd Gurley carries Rams to victory over Titans and NFC West title
|Gary Klein
With the chance to win the NFC West, the Rams put the ball in the hands of Todd Gurley.
The star running back came through Sunday, amassing 276 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a 27-23 victory over the Tennessee Titans that improved the Rams record to 11-4 and clinched their first division title since 2003.
Gurley rushed for 118 yards in 22 carries and caught 10 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns before an estimated crowd of 50,000 at Nissan Stadium as the Rams stayed on track for a No. 3 seed in the playoffs.
NFL playoff picture gets a little clearer
|Associated Press
The NFL playoff picture got clearer after the early games, as the Detroit Lions were eliminated, the Saints and Panthers locked up spots; and the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West again.
The Chargers stayed alive with a win over the Jets, 29-13. The Patriots remained in position for the top seed in the AFC with a 37-16 win over the Bills. Buffalo remains tied with the Chargers and Titans, who lost 27-23 to the Rams, for a wild-card spot.
Atlanta is out of the NFC South race, but can make it three division teams in the playoffs by beating Carolina next week. The Panthers secured a playoff spot Sunday with a 22-19 win over Tampa Bay.
The Chiefs won their third straight game, a 29-13 division-clinching win over Miami, which was eliminated officially.
The Bengals eliminated the Lions with a 26-17 victory.
The Browns remained on track for a winless season, losing 20-3 to Chicago.
Chargers 7, Jets 7: Powell takes off for a 57-yard touchdown
|Dan Woike
After a missed field goal from new kicker Nick Rose, the Jets tied the game up with a big 57-yard touchdown run by running back Bilal Powell.
After the extra point, the Jets and Chargers are tied 7-7 with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.
Former Rams and Titans coach Jeff Fisher looking to coach again
|Gary Klein
Former Rams and Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher is in attendance at Sunday’s game between the Rams and Titans at Nissan Stadium, and he said that he is looking to coach again in the NFL.
“I have every intention of getting back to coaching,” said Fisher, 59, adding, “I feel young and charged up and so I want to give it another shot.”
Fisher was fired by the Rams with three games left in the 2016 season. He has tracked the Rams, and their surge to a 10-4 record and top of the NFC West, under first-year coach Sean McVay.
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn trying to make best of bi-coastal marriage
|Sam Farmer
Anthony Lynn is so engrossed in his job as first-year coach of the Chargers, he doesn’t have much time to watch TV, surf the web or peruse the newspaper. He spends more time at the team’s facility than away from it.
But Lynn does have a vested interest in local news happening 3,000 miles away.
That’s because his wife, Stacey Bell, is co-anchor of NBC 4 New York’s weekday newscasts. Since Lynn took the coaching job in Los Angeles, he and his wife have lived on opposite coasts, finding ways to see each other about once every two weeks.
Jared Goff is living up to his promise and potential for the Rams
|Gary Klein
A year ago on Christmas Eve, Jared Goff stood at the Coliseum podium after another wrenching loss and made a pledge.
The Rams had just been beaten by the San Francisco 49ers to fall to 4-11, and their then-rookie quarterback told reporters that he needed to be better because, ultimately, “it comes back to the quarterback every time.”
The struggling No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft said he intended to do “everything in my heart and soul to get it all fixed.”