Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers calls out to his teammates during a victory over the Jets 14-7 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Chargers held up their end of the bargain.

They scraped together a 14-7 victory over the New York Jets to stay alive in the playoff hunt while their fate was being handled by other teams across the league.

Philip Rivers threw for 290 yards and a touchdown, Melvin Gordon ran past 1,000 yards on the season, and veteran Antonio Gates had his best game of the year in the win.

The Charger defense held the Jets to just one score — a 57-yard run from Bilall Powell. Other than that, the group, despite missing starting linebacker Denzel Perryman and defensive tackle Corey Liuget, never let the Jets really threaten, even after New York opened the game by recovering an onside kick.

While the teams traded punts, the Chargers finally got on the board in the second quarter, with Rivers and Gates hooking up for a score. After Powell’s run, the Chargers responded with an eight-play drive capped by Gordon’s 12th touchdown on the season.