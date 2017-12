CHARGERS (8-7) VS. OAKLAND RAIDERS (6-9)

When Chargers have the ball

Sixteen weeks ago, people were convinced the strength of the Chargers in their first season back in Los Angeles would be Philip Rivers and the offense. People, it turns out, can be wrong. The Chargers’ offense has been inconsistent for most of the season, struggling to score in a victory last week against the sub-.500 New York Jets. Individually, the key pieces have had nice seasons. Rivers has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and, save for two three-interception games against Kansas City, he’s been careful with the football. Keenan Allen has had a career season and has written his name among the NFL’s top receivers. Running back Melvin Gordon has run for more than 1,000 yards for the first time in three NFL seasons. Gordon, who practiced just once in the last week because of an ankle injury, has been tough enough to play through pain all season. The Chargers will face an improved Oakland defense that hasn’t allowed a 300-yard passing game in five weeks. Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin are a great pass-rushing duo who could force the Chargers into mistakes in their final chance to live up to preseason expectations.

When Raiders have the ball

Speaking of preseason expectations, the Raiders aren’t where they expected to be as the season ends. Derek Carr really has struggled the last three weeks, turning 108 passing attempts into just 522 yards. His receivers have been underwhelming, with tight end Jared Cook outgaining former first-round picks Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper. Marshawn Lynch has just one 100-yard rushing game this season. And the once-fearsome Raiders offensive line hasn’t been consistent. On Sunday, they’ll all face a group that’s gone way past expectations this year. The Chargers defense has been one of the best groups in the NFL, getting great seasons from pass rushers Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa and cornerback Casey Hayward. The players have excelled in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme, and they’re probably the biggest reason why the Chargers have turned their season around.

When they kick

Nick Rose fully became a Chargers kicker when he badly missed a 47-yard field goal. He was, however, strong on kickoffs, which could be a big factor against the Raiders’ dynamic return teams. Cordarrelle Patterson is one of the NFL’s best kickoff return men; the Philadelphia Eagles avoided kicking to him last week. Rose’s ability to get touchbacks certainly will go a long way Sunday. Oakland kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, who missed a key extra point against the Chargers in Week 6, has hit only half of his field-goal tries in the last five games.

Dan Woike’s prediction

The Chargers’ win in Oakland earlier this season was one of the most satisfying of the season for the team. In front of a hostile crowd, the Chargers ran off the field returning trash talk to jeering fans. And Sunday in Los Angeles, everyone expects they’ll have to encounter that again. There won’t be much of a home-field advantage for the Chargers at StubHub Center, with everyone expecting Raiders fans to take over the stadium. Still, the Chargers have proved to be the better team and certainly have more at stake. They absolutely cannot make the playoffs without a win against the Raiders, and the visitors’ inspiration to play spoiler won’t be enough.

CHARGERS 21, RAIDERS 17