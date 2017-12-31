Welcome to the final week of the NFL regular season.
Today, the Chargers (8-7) host the Oakland Raiders (6-9) at StubHub Center at 1:25 p.m. They could still technically reach the playoffs, but they’ll need help. The NFC West champion Rams (11-4) will rest many of their starters in their regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers (5-10) at 1:25 p.m.
It is cold at the Patriots-Jets game
|Associated Press
It was 13 degrees at kickoff for New England's game against the New York Jets, and the Patriots wanted to make sure their visitors knew it.
A thermometer was hung in the Jets' tunnel on Sunday. New York players filed past on their way to and from the field before the game.
It was the coldest regular-season home game in Patriots history. They had a playoff game that was colder. It was 4 degrees with a wind chill that made it feel like minus-10 for a divisional game against the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 10, 2004.
There were other frigid Week 17 starts as well.
It was 11 degrees in Pittsburgh, where the winless Cleveland Browns were visiting.
The kickoff temperature was 16 degrees in New Jersey for the New York Giants' home game against Washington. It was the coldest game for the Redskins since the team experienced 4 degrees in a divisional playoff win over Chicago on Jan. 10, 1988.
It was 19 degrees with a wind chill of 3 in Philadelphia, with Dallas visiting.
And all this happened on the 50th anniversary of the Ice Bowl in Green Bay. That game-time temperature was 15 below, with wind chill in today's calculations at minus-48. The Packers beat the Cowboys 21-17 to earn a spot in the second Super Bowl.
Video preview: Rams vs. 49ers
|Lindsey Thiry
The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers at the Coliseum.
Former Steeler James Harrison active for Patriots
|Associated Press
James Harrison is active for the New England Patriots against the New York Jets for the regular-season finale Sunday after being signed following his release by Pittsburgh.
The Patriots have clinched a first-round bye, but can still get home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Jets.
Jets defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson is inactive for the third straight week, likely ending his tenure with the team. Coach Todd Bowles, who got a contract extension this week, benched Wilkerson for being late to a team meeting.
New England is down to one healthy running back in Dion Lewis along with fullback James Develin. James White (ankle), RB Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) are out against the Jets.
The Steelers are giving several starters the day off against the winless Cleveland Browns despite having a shot at home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell, offensive linemen David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey and defensive end Cam Heyward are healthy but inactive for Pittsburgh.
Landry Jones will start in place of Roethlisberger with Stevan Ridley taking Bell's spot in the backfield.
The Steelers have already clinched a first-round bye. To earn home-field advantage, they need to beat Cleveland and have New England lose to the New York Jets.
Defensive back Coty Sensabaugh is also inactive for Pittsburgh. Wide receiver Antonio Brown will miss his second straight game while recovering from a left calf injury.
Houston receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss a regular-season game for the first time in his five-year career because of a calf injury. He played the first 79.
Hopkins has 96 catches and entered Week 17 second in the NFL with 1,378 yards receiving.
Chicago will be without two starting offensive linemen, right tackle Bobby Massie and left guard Josh Sitton, against Minnesota, which has the NFL's top-ranked defense. The Vikings are missing their starting center, Pat Elflein, for the second time in four games because of a shoulder injury.
Philadelphia cornerback Sidney Jones, a second-round pick who hasn't played this season following surgery before the draft, was active and expected to play against Dallas. Jones hasn't played since Washington's bowl game last Dec. 31. Jones sustained an Achilles tendon injury in March.
Rams backup quarterback Sean Mannion ready to show his stuff in first start
|Gary Klein
Though he never started a regular-season game for the Rams, quarterback Sean Mannion spent nearly three full NFL seasons preparing as if he was going to do just that.
On Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, Mannion finally gets his opportunity.
With a playoff game coming up next week, quarterback Jared Goff is among the players that coach Sean McVay has decided to rest and keep out of harm’s way. So Mannion will lead the Rams in the regular-season finale at the Coliseum.
Chargers' finale will feature some silver, black and boos when they host Raiders
|Dan Woike
The Chargers will run onto the field at StubHub Center on Sunday afternoon for their final game of their reintroduction to Los Angeles, and anyone willing to accept reality knows how the team will be greeted — with boos.
Since the 2017 schedule was released with the Chargers and Raiders ending the season in Carson, this was a fait accompli.
N.W.A didn’t wear Chargers gear. Bo Jackson didn’t have a lightning bolt on his helmet. Howie Long never sacked a quarterback while wearing navy and gold. That was all silver and black. That — for so many people — was Los Angeles football.
Rams vs. 49ers: How they match up
|Gary Klein
RAMS (11-4) VS. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (5-10)
When Rams have the ball
With a playoff game looming next week, coach Sean McVay will hold out quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, left tackle Andrew Whitworth, center John Sullivan and, probably, starting receivers Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp. Sean Mannion, a third-year pro from Oregon State, will make his first NFL start at quarterback. Mannion completed two of three passes for 16 yards this season. Gurley’s absence denies Mannion the benefit of having the league’s top rusher and the Rams’ receptions leader at his disposal. Tavon Austin, who has rushed for 246 yards and a touchdown, could get much of the work along with Malcolm Brown, who has rushed for 192 yards and a touchdown in 49 carries. That creates opportunity for second-year pro Mike Thomas, rookie Josh Reynolds and, possibly, Pharoh Cooper, though McVay might choose to keep Cooper, a Pro Bowl return specialist, out of harm’s way as much as possible. Reynolds has nine receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, Thomas two catches for 18 yards. Tight end Tyler Higbee has 25 catches. Cornerback Dontae Johnson has a team-best 72 tackles for the 49ers, and he returned an interception for a touchdown last week against Jacksonville.
When 49ers have the ball
The 49ers and first-year coach Kyle Shanahan were in the hunt for the No. 1 pick in the draft until they acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots in a late October trade. Garoppolo has started the last four games, and the 49ers have won them all. He is completing 69% of his passes, five for touchdowns, with three interceptions. Running back Carlos Hyde has rushed for 850 yards and six touchdowns and also has a team-best 57 catches for 340 yards. Receiver Pierre Garcon was placed on injured reserve in early November because of a neck injury. Tight end Garrett Celek has 20 catches, four for touchdowns. Marquise Goodwin has 54 catches, one for a touchdown, but was limited in practice this week. Trent Taylor has two touchdown catches. Rams tackle Aaron Donald, who has 11 sacks, and linebackers Mark Barron and Alec Ogletree are among the defensive players who will be held out to heal or avoid injuries. Cory Littleton will start in place of Barron for the second game in a row. Littleton intercepted a pass and recorded a sack in last week’s victory at Tennessee. Bryce Hager will start in place of Ogletree. Defensive end Morgan Fox is among others expected to get significant playing time.
When they kick
Sam Ficken, signed to replace injured Greg Zuerlein, initially struggled in his NFL debut for the Rams. He missed field-goal and extra-point attempts against the Titans before converting three extra points. Pro Bowl punter Johnny Hekker is averaging 47.8 yards per kick. Cooper averages 27.4 yards per kickoff return, 13.1 yards per punt return. Robbie Gould has made 37 of 39 field-goal attempts for the 49ers. Bradley Pinion averages 43.4 yards per punt. Victor Bolden returns kickoffs, Taylor punts.
Gary Klein’s prediction
On a day when the Rams will wear throwback uniforms, star players will be on the sideline rather than in the game so that they can be physically sound for next week’s playoff game. Meantime, the 49ers are looking for their fifth consecutive victory.
49ERS 24, RAMS 20
Chargers vs. Raiders: How they match up
|Dan Woike
CHARGERS (8-7) VS. OAKLAND RAIDERS (6-9)
When Chargers have the ball
Sixteen weeks ago, people were convinced the strength of the Chargers in their first season back in Los Angeles would be Philip Rivers and the offense. People, it turns out, can be wrong. The Chargers’ offense has been inconsistent for most of the season, struggling to score in a victory last week against the sub-.500 New York Jets. Individually, the key pieces have had nice seasons. Rivers has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and, save for two three-interception games against Kansas City, he’s been careful with the football. Keenan Allen has had a career season and has written his name among the NFL’s top receivers. Running back Melvin Gordon has run for more than 1,000 yards for the first time in three NFL seasons. Gordon, who practiced just once in the last week because of an ankle injury, has been tough enough to play through pain all season. The Chargers will face an improved Oakland defense that hasn’t allowed a 300-yard passing game in five weeks. Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin are a great pass-rushing duo who could force the Chargers into mistakes in their final chance to live up to preseason expectations.
When Raiders have the ball
Speaking of preseason expectations, the Raiders aren’t where they expected to be as the season ends. Derek Carr really has struggled the last three weeks, turning 108 passing attempts into just 522 yards. His receivers have been underwhelming, with tight end Jared Cook outgaining former first-round picks Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper. Marshawn Lynch has just one 100-yard rushing game this season. And the once-fearsome Raiders offensive line hasn’t been consistent. On Sunday, they’ll all face a group that’s gone way past expectations this year. The Chargers defense has been one of the best groups in the NFL, getting great seasons from pass rushers Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa and cornerback Casey Hayward. The players have excelled in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme, and they’re probably the biggest reason why the Chargers have turned their season around.
When they kick
Nick Rose fully became a Chargers kicker when he badly missed a 47-yard field goal. He was, however, strong on kickoffs, which could be a big factor against the Raiders’ dynamic return teams. Cordarrelle Patterson is one of the NFL’s best kickoff return men; the Philadelphia Eagles avoided kicking to him last week. Rose’s ability to get touchbacks certainly will go a long way Sunday. Oakland kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, who missed a key extra point against the Chargers in Week 6, has hit only half of his field-goal tries in the last five games.
Dan Woike’s prediction
The Chargers’ win in Oakland earlier this season was one of the most satisfying of the season for the team. In front of a hostile crowd, the Chargers ran off the field returning trash talk to jeering fans. And Sunday in Los Angeles, everyone expects they’ll have to encounter that again. There won’t be much of a home-field advantage for the Chargers at StubHub Center, with everyone expecting Raiders fans to take over the stadium. Still, the Chargers have proved to be the better team and certainly have more at stake. They absolutely cannot make the playoffs without a win against the Raiders, and the visitors’ inspiration to play spoiler won’t be enough.
CHARGERS 21, RAIDERS 17