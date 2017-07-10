Aaron Judge beats Cody Bellinger to advance to final of Home Run Derby

After hitting 12 homers in an exhausting second round of Monday night’s Home Run Derby, Cody Bellinger was asked by the ESPN crew what he thought his chances were of advancing against New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who had begun taking his hacks. “Negative 12,” the Dodgers rookie said with a laugh.

He was right. Judge hit his 13th homer, a blast that traveled 507 feet to left-center field in Marlins Park, with one minute left in the four-minute regulation round to pass Bellinger and advance to the derby final against Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano.

Bellinger, with his father, Clay, a former big-league utility player, pitching, eliminated Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon, 15-14, in the first round. But he was clearly worn out in the semifinals, telling ESPN, “With one minute left, I couldn’t even feel my arms.”

Judge, who beat Miami’s Justin Bour, 23-22, in the first round, was struggling in the semifinals, as well, hitting several pop-ups and only five homers when he called timeout with 2:48 left.

Smart move. A rejuvenated Judge restored order by clubbing homers on the next two pitches and then smashing his 513-footer, putting him well on his way to the final.